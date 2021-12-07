Funding announced for new elementary school in Woodstock

North Woodstock Elementary School is getting at $17.6 million boost from the provincial government.

The investment in the Thames Valley District School board (TVDSB) was announced Tuesday and among other things, will create 660 student spaces.

“This is a major milestone for the community, and we are very excited to support Woodstock with a much needed 660 pupil place elementary school and licensed child care facility,” said TVDSB Director of Education, Mark Fisher. “We are pleased that the province is committed to supporting our students and the rapidly growing needs of our municipal partners. This is great news for students, families and community members in Oxford County”

Highlights of the North Woodstock Elementary School project include: