LONDON, Ont. - The McDonald's restaurant at Oxford Street and Wharncliffe Road had to be evacuated on Tuesday morning after a grease fire in the kitchen.

The London Fire Department says a fryer fire was to blame, but all employees and patrons got out safely.

Staff could be seen waiting outside the restaurant as fire crews worked at the scene.

The fire was contained before noon and the Fire Prevention Investigator had been called in.

The restaurant is expected to remain closed until the clean-up is completed, but it's unclear how long that could take.