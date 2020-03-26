From classrooms to the front line: Fanshawe students to work directly with COVID-19 patients
The 2020 graduating class of Respiratory Therapists at Fanshawe College. (Courtesy Fanshawe College)
LONDON, ONT -- It was just two weeks ago that Fanshawe’s Respiratory Therapy students were still completing their course work, now they’re being called into the thick of the COVID-19 response.
The program along with the College of Respiratory Therapists of Ontario has cleared those in their final year of the program to being working immediately during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have been in this profession for more than twenty years and have never seen this happen, not even during SARS," says Julie Brown, coordinator of the Respiratory Therapy program in a release.
The students are four weeks away from completing the program and have all done 36 to 40 weeks of clinical hospital and community placements.
There is a shortage of respiratory therapists during this time, with only about 3,000 in Ontario.
They are in high demand as they are assist patients with breathing through oxygen and/or intubation and ventilation.
The students will complete their course work online while working during the pandemic.