Portion of Wilton Grove Road closing for 7 months
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 7:57AM EST
Wilton Grove Road
LONDON, ONT -- A reconstruction project will have a main road in a major industrial area closed for seven months.
Wilton Grove Road will be closed from Old Victoria Road to Commerce Road beginning Monday.
Wilton Grove Road leads right into a major industrial area just south of Highway 401 between Wellington Road and Highbury Avenue South.
Detours along Dingman Drive will be in place throughout the project.