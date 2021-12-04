Friday night fire at former south London Dairy Queen
London police on scene of a Friday night fire at a former Dairy Queen in south London, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News)
A once popular ice cream destination in south London was the scene of a fire Friday night.
London fire and police responded to a working structure fire at 421 Wharncliffe Road south around 9 p.m. with smoke coming out of the roof.
The building has not been used in some time, but for many years was a Dairy Queen.
No word yet from fire officials if the fire is suspicious, or the extent of the damage caused.