Freezing rain warning in effect for parts of London region

There is a freezing rain warning in effect for parts of Huron-Perth and London-Middlesex .

Freezing rain is expected to be brief and limited this morning but could result in several millimetres of ice accretion or build-up especially on elevated surfaces.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery

Meanwhie, London’s stretch of sunny, autumn weather is coming to an end with a rainy Tuesday in the forecast and a drop in temperature expected later in the week.

According to CTV London meteorologist Julie Atchison a low pressure system will bring rainfall to the region, arriving mid-morning and carrying through the afternoon.

"Areas east and northeast of London could see a bit of mixed precipitation. There is the risk for some mixing in midwestern Ontario, so areas like Huon-Perth and Grey Bruce on Tuesday evening," said Atchison.

Overall, conditions in our region are on the cooler side of normal but will stay above freezing in London, bringing rain not snow.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy. Rain beginning in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h. High 7.

Tuesday Night: Periods of rain ending after midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Temperature steady near 7.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 7.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.