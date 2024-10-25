Fourth suspect arrested in July homicide investigation that spanned multiple provinces
A fourth suspect has been arrested in an investigation into a July homicide in London.
The murder in question took place on July 20, 2024 – in which a victim sustained fatal injuries at an apartment building in the 100-block of Baseline Road. Identified as 48-year-old Darko Lukic of London, the victim later died in hospital.
Two additional victims were also assaulted at the same address.
On Thursday just before noon, a fourth suspect was arrested by members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, along with members from the London Police Service.
Kerry Ann Marie Bailey, 54, of London, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
This is in addition to 30-year-old Jamie Lynn Bailey, who was arrested in New Brunswick on September 27, 19-year-old Joseph Mark Mercer Veneau, arrested in Halifax area on August 17, and Joseph Mark Mercer Veneau, 19, who was arrested in London area on August 6.
