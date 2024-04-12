Four cars involved in south-end collision

London police, fire, and paramedics responded to a 4-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. on Friday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Jalna Boulevard.

A partial road closure was put in place while emergency responders cleared the scene, but has since reopened.

Police said the crash resulted in some minor injuries, but no one was sent to hospital.

No further details, including if any charges are being considered, are available at this time.

A 4-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Jalna Boulevard on April 12, 2024. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London)