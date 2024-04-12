LONDON
London

    • Four cars involved in south-end collision

    A 4-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Jalna Boulevard on April 12, 2024. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London) A 4-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Jalna Boulevard on April 12, 2024. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London)
    Share

    London police, fire, and paramedics responded to a 4-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. on Friday.

    The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Jalna Boulevard.

    A partial road closure was put in place while emergency responders cleared the scene, but has since reopened.

    Police said the crash resulted in some minor injuries, but no one was sent to hospital.

    No further details, including if any charges are being considered, are available at this time.

    A 4-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Jalna Boulevard on April 12, 2024. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot

    The province's police watchdog is investigating after Toronto police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News