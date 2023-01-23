Former TVDSB teacher who skipped court located in northern Ontario: LPS

A former Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) teacher who failed to show up in court last week for sentencing on child porn charges has been arrested in Sudbury, Ont. according to London police.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, 48-year-old Dustin Epp, a previously reported missing person, has been located alive in Sudbury.

He was arrested in relation to an outstanding warrant and police said he will be returned to London.

Epp was initially declared as a missing person on Jan. 17 after he failed to appear in court in relation to his sentencing hearing.

He had previously pleaded guilty to four criminal charges that pertained to sexual involvement with a student, including sexual exploitation, voyeurism, possession of child pornography and production of child pornography.

When he failed to appear, London police issued a bench warrant. According to police, the missing persons report was issued because "due to recent information that has come to light," they were concerned for his safety.

Prior to his dissapearance, Epp had posted a cryptic message on Facebook.

Epp is also facing a civil lawsuit in connection to the criminal case.

“We would like to thank the public for sharing the information,” London police said in the release.

— With files from CTV News London’s Reta Ismail and Kristylee Varley