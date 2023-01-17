Former teacher to be sentenced on child porn charges didn't show up to court

London, On. -

Police are looking for a former London teacher who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges following sexual involvement with a student.

Dustin Epp, 48, was to appear in court Tuesday, but according to the lawyer for the victim in the case, he didn’t show up.

Rob Talach told CTV News, the former teacher at Oakridge Secondary School was to appear in court for sentencing and when he didn’t show, a bench warrant was issued.

Talach is also questioning why police are classifying Epp as a missing person.

“Why the London Police describe him as a missing person is unusual since there is an outstanding warrant for him and [he is] effectively a fugitive from justice,” Talach said in an email to CTV News.

According to police, the missing persons report was issued because "due to recent information that has come to light," they are concerned for his safety.

Epp is described as a white man, 6’2”, approximately 200 lbs.

Police believe he was last seen during the evening hours of Jan. 16 in the area of Andover Drive and Viscount Road.

Epp may be operating a silver 2012 Nissan Maxima with Ontario license plate ANXT 957.

The charges he pleaded guilty to are Sexual Exploitation, Voyeurism, Possession of Child Pornography and Production of Child Pornography.