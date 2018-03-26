

CTV London





Lambton OPP have charged the former chief administrative officer of the town of Petrolia with breach of trust by a public officer.

Manny Baron, 43, resigned in November of 2017 amid reports of a conflict of interest.

Council had asked for an independent investigation into the matter but said it would not make the probe report public because it is a personnel matter.

Baron had been CAO since July 2012.

He will appear in a Sarnia court on April 16.