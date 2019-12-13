LONDON, ONT. -- Justice Bruce Thomas has sentenced Tony Huff-Williams, 26, to life in prison in the stabbing death of a London man.

Calling it “a violent and random act,” Justice Thomas ruled that Huff-Williams will have to serve 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Roy Gowdy, 44, a father and grandfather was killed at his home on Grey Street in April of 2018.

“No one should ever have to go through this struggle,” said Darleen Johnston, a family friend who read her victim impact statement in court. “The sadness is always there.”

In September, Huff-Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The court heard he suffers from a drug addiction and has mental health issues.

At one time Huff-Williams had a promising hockey career; in his teens his played for the Plymouth Whalers of the OHL.