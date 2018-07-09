Featured
Former London West MP Ed Holder to run for mayor
Employee Andrew Earle (left to right), Minister of State for Science and Technology Ed Holder and Prime Minister Stephen Harper look over devices fabricated on 3-D printers at The National Research Council building in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
CTV London
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 11:22AM EDT
CTV News has learned that former London West MP Ed Holder will be running for mayor this fall.
Sources tell CTV News that Holder will make an announcement Thursday.
He will join a crowded field that includes 2014 runner-up Paul Cheng, former police services board chair Paul Paolatto, councillor Tanya Park and former councillor Stephen Orser.
Holder was elected federally in London West in 2008 and again in 2011 with the Tories.
He lost a re-election bid in 2015 to Liberal Kate Young.