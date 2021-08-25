Former London Knight hockey star and NHL player Brandon Prust in trouble over Twitter comment: 'Hope they force you into the sex trade'
A former London Knight and one time NHL star has raised the ire of a London women’s agency, among others after a Twitter exchange in which he compared COVID-19 vaccination mandates to the sex trade, and insulted a female twitter user with what many deemed to be an inappropriate and sexist comment.
Brandon Prust replied to a woman on Twitter that he hopes "they force u into the sex trade."
It began with a tweet Monday by Prust in which he said, "I’m going to be on the road tomorrow driving. If I see anyone else on the road I will lose it."
To that, Twitter user Elizabeth MacAaulay replied "thanks in advance for driving safe."
Prust then shot back, "So that means they can force me to do anything they want? I hope they force u into the sex trade so you can finally get laid u sheep... I paid more taxes for these roads than you could ever dream of money in ur account. U deserve to stay in your basement. I don’t."
The comment and its tone did not sit well with the newly appointed executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre. "To suggest that a woman be forced into the sex trade to, quote, ‘finally get laid,’ is a repulsive comment," said Jennifer Dunn.
She said the comment displays a lack of understanding of the sex trade and human rights, especially from someone who is looked upon by many as a role model.
"Here’s another example of why more education is needed, specifically for men in positions of power, such as hockey. Women have a human right to live free from violence. So clearly Brandon Prust has no understanding of either sexualized violence or its impact on women and girls."
Prust would later tweet that his "tweet was blown out of context. Basically saying the government shouldn’t be able to force anyone to do anything. It would be like forcing someone into the sex trade."
Following a barrage of criticism, along with some tweets appearing to support Prust, the former hockey star offered an apology.
"I would like to apologize to the lady I replied to. She deleted her tweet so can’t find her. My intention was not to offend anyone, it was a bad joke. I apologize for my bad choice of words. I don’t hope the government forces anyone into the sex trade!"
The lady in question, Elizabeth MacAulay, appeared taken aback by the whole exchange. In a Twitter thread she wrote, "I was shocked to see such a disturbing response." She went on to say "I’m not sure what drove his thinking in that crude tweet but I hope he gets the time to reflect on his comments."
MacAulay said she’s "sorry" to sex trafficking victims, and said she’d prefer to "make a positive out of a really bad tweet" by making a donation to a group that supports victims of sex trafficking. "I’m going to make a donation to The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking. This is not a matter to joke about. Here’s a link to learn about signs of human trafficking - canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca/signs-of-human……"
Prust was a Memorial Cup Champion with the London Knights in 2005, then played in the NHL for ten years. He is well known for his charity work, including raising money for the Children’s Health Foundation in London, Ontario.
Prust declined an interview request with CTV News, London, referring to his apology on twitter.
