‘Follow the damn rules of the road and you won’t get a ticket!’ London, Ont. to add more radar and red light cameras
More drivers are about to pay the price for behaviours that put others at risk.
A new report to the Civic Works Committee discusses expanding London, Ont.’s network of traffic enforcing photo radar and red light cameras.
The number of intersections with red light cameras would rise from 10 up to 20.
The number of photo radar systems that are rotated between school zones will rise from two to seven.
“Follow the damn rules of the road and you won’t get a ticket!” a clearly frustrated Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis told CTV News.
“Every single day of the work-week I hear a concern about traffic,” Lewis added.
He pointed to the benefits already being experienced at locations where automated traffic enforcement is in place.
In London, the average speed of vehicles drops by 7 km/h when one of the mobile photo radar systems is installed, and remain 5 km/h below average after it moves to a new location.
At intersections with red light cameras, dangerous ‘angle collisions’ have been reduced by 8 to 11 per cent, and collisions involving injuries have dropped by 40 per cent.
There has been a 15 per cent rise in less severe rear-end collisions at those intersections, but the staff report concluded, “overall, there is a net safety improvement and a positive overall safety cost-benefit.”
Lewis said automated enforcement allows the London Police Service to focus on traffic rules that can’t be enforced by cameras.
“Illegal muffler modifications and the stunt racing on our streets, that’s the traffic enforcement I want them to be focussed on, and we can let the cameras do the work at the intersections in the school zones,” he explained.
The city predicts that red light cameras will generate approximately $1.3 million in fine revenue each year.
Revenue collected by the city is earmarked for other road safety initiatives and to offset any future costs incurred by the system.
Fines from automated enforcement are issued against the vehicle plate, not the driver.
The deputy mayor rejected claims that the systems are a money grab by city hall.
“Obey the speed limit and don’t run red lights and then it’s not a cash grab from you. It’s a cash grab from the people who are behaving badly behind the wheel,” he said.
The report will be considered by the Civic Works Committee on May 24.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Facing calls to act, Canadian lawmakers note 'rising tide' of hate and violence against LGBTQ2S+ community
Marking the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, federal lawmakers are drawing attention to an increase in hate and violence directed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, while facing calls from advocates to act to address it.
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
Brampton and Mississauga to become separate cities, source says
The Ontario government will announce plans to dissolve the Region of Peel on Thursday, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
Ahead of possible strike, WestJet pre-emptively offering free flight changes, cancellations -- but should you take it?
With a possible WestJet pilots’ strike on the horizon, the airline is pre-emptively offering to rebook passengers for free. But one consumer advocate is recommending travellers stick with their itinerary.
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
'It's still standing today': B.C.'s iconic Mill No. 3 celebrates 100 years of history
Mill No. 3, which is a National Historic Site, an iconic B.C. landmark and the heartbeat of the Britannia Community, is celebrating 100 years.
Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.
Lack of sleep in male military population linked to obesity: study
A new study from Statistics Canada finds that males in the Canadian military are more likely to be at risk for obesity as a result of poor sleep.
Vaping among high school students dropped to 24 per cent, says Health Canada
New data released by Health Canada shows vaping among high school students decreased from 29 per cent in the 2018-19 school year to 24 per cent in 2021-22.
Kitchener
-
“I was in a state of shock”: Apparent assault caught on camera in Kitchener DriveTest Centre
Waterloo regional police said officers are investigating an apparent assault caught on video at a Kitchener DriveTest Centre on Wednesday.
-
Train carrying new cars derails west of Cambridge, Ont.
A Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) freight train carrying new cars derailed just west of Cambridge, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police search for a man after Cambridge house fire
Armed officers were seen combing through a Cambridge neighbourhood following a fire.
Windsor
-
'It did not happen': Accused in 2020 murder trial refutes most claims made by crown witness
One of the accused standing trial for an April 2020 south Windsor murder took the witness stand again Wednesday in Superior Court to be examined by the defence.
-
Canola for a cause: Essex County farmer opens field for food bank donations
A Harrow-area farmer is welcoming people to take selfies near or in his 100-acre canola field in exchange for donations to the local food bank.
-
Freighter stuck in the Detroit River
According to the Port of Windsor Harbourmaster, the ship named Mark W. Barker was stuck in the mud in the Detroit River in front of Reaume Park in Windsor.
Barrie
-
Arborist dies in Oro-Medonte after 50-foot fall from tree
A 45-year-old man has died after police say he fell 50 feet out of a tree in Oro-Medonte.
-
Body found in wooded area in Penetanguishene: OPP
Provincial police are investigating in Penetanguishene after a body was discovered in a wooded area.
-
Town of Wasaga Beach addressed concerns over sewage spill
Town officials in Wasaga Beach are assuring residents there is nothing to be concerned about after a sewage spill.
Northern Ontario
-
Extensive damage following fire at Timmins restaurant
Damage is being considered extensive after fire broke out at a popular Timmins restaurant. Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out the top of the Swiss Chalet/Harvey's on Algonquin Blvd East just after 8 Wednesday evening.
-
Badly injured baby moose rescued in northern Ont. after his mother was killed by a truck
A baby moose in northern Ontario is on the mend following a car crash that took the life of its mother and sibling.
-
Thrift store feline becoming mini-celebrity in Sudbury
When you think of shopping in a thrift shop, you're probably looking for that awesome find or good deal. But for shoppers at the Sudbury Pet Save store, it's the feline front desk clerk who quickly gets their attention.
Ottawa
-
Seven people hurt after OC Transpo bus crashes into ditch on Hwy. 174
Seven people suffered injuries when an OC Transpo bus veered off Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end and into a ditch.
-
Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation in talks with Senators ownership bidder
In a matter of weeks, the Ottawa Senators will be under new ownership and a local First Nations community with a title claim on LeBreton Flats could be part of it.
-
Human remains in Lake Ontario identified as prison guard missing for 40 years
Ontario Provincial Police say the human remains they recovered from Lake Ontario west of Kingston have been identified as a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago.
Toronto
-
Brampton and Mississauga to become separate cities, source says
The Ontario government will announce plans to dissolve the Region of Peel on Thursday, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
Major data breach at one of Canada's largest investment firms 'so dangerous'
The data breach of client’s social insurance numbers at one of Canada’s largest investment firms is “so dangerous,” according to a former high-level employee at the company.
-
The bald eagle is no longer an at risk species in Ontario
The bald eagle has been removed from the list of endangered species in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
-
Girl, 10, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montreal's west end
A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle in Montreal's west end, police say. According to a police spokesperson, the driver was heading eastbound on Saint-Antoine and suddenly collided with the young girl who was crossing the street.
-
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
Atlantic
-
Crews contain 90% of Shelburne County wildfire
The majority of a wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is contained.
-
N.B. premier holds firm on sexual orientation policy review
Debate in the New Brunswick legislature Wednesday was dominated by comments made Tueday by Premier Blaine Higgs in defending a review of Policy 713 on gender diversity.
-
Frost advisories blanket the Maritimes ahead of chilly May night
Frost advisories have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritime provinces.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found near Red River identified as 40-year-old Winnipeg mother: police
A 40-year-old Winnipeg woman has been identified by police after her partial remains were found near the Red River last month.
-
Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba
Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.
-
'It's getting out of control': Manitoba reaction to proposed bail reform legislation
Reactions are mixed in Manitoba over new federal legislation aimed at keeping violent repeat offenders from walking before trial.
Calgary
-
'I literally fought for my life': Alleged victim of accused serial rapist shares story
An alleged victim of accused serial rapist Richard Mantha is sharing her story of a frantic escape and her journey to sobriety.
-
Second day of smoke, extreme poor air quality affects those who can't avoid outdoors
For many Calgary residents, it can be tough to get the job done without being in the open air, which continues to be thick with harmful wildfire smoke.
-
New poll shows tight race between NDP and UCP in Calgary: Angus Reid
A new poll shows a statistical dead heat in Calgary, and the final results are likely to determine which party forms government May 30th.
Edmonton
-
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
-
Alberta UCP candidate says sorry for comparing transgender students to feces in food
A United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender children in schools to having feces in food says she is sorry, plans to learn from it and is staying on to run in the May 29 Alberta election.
-
Alberta wildfire evacuees watching the winds, weather while waiting to go home
Swan Hills residents had just a short time to grab their things and go after an evacuation order was issued Tuesday afternoon due to a 92,742-hectare wildfire burning just northwest of town.
Vancouver
-
Volunteers at residential school memorial won’t leave until city commits to new monument
The volunteers who have been keeping a vigil over a memorial to children who died in residential schools say they have no plans to leave Robson Square until the city delivers a commitment to create a permanent monument.
-
Heat wave ebbs, but B.C. still setting high temperature records
The hottest days of B.C.'s May heat wave may be over, but daily temperature records continue to fall across the province.
-
'Extremely high-risk situation': 1 arrested after police surround stolen taxi in New Westminster
A taxi that police believe was stolen crashed into multiple vehicles and sent frightened pedestrians scrambling for safety in New Westminster Wednesday afternoon.