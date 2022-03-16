Fog advisory issued for southwestern Ontario

Be careful on your morning commute.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for southwestern Ontario.

It stretches from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent and extends into London-Middlesex, Lambton, Elgin, Oxford, Brant, Huron- Perth, Grey-Bruce, Norfolk and Haldimand.

Widespread fog has settled over the region with near zero visibility in some areas.

Roads and sidewalks may be slippery as temperatures sit below or close to the freezing mark, and the fog may deposit ice on untreated surfaces.

The fog is expected to lift throughout the morning.