

CTV London





London police have charged a fourth person in connection with an incident in the city's east end in February.

The 38-year-old London man is now facing one count of robbery with a firearm in connection with the incident on Florence Street.

Officers responded to the area on Feb. 25 after a 911 call reporting gunshots.

Officials have said that three armed men - carrying firearms, knives and a bat - allegedly robbed the occupants of a home and shots were fired as they fled.

One man was injured and had to be treated in hospital.

Two London men had already been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged robbery.

Meanwhile a third man is facing charges in connection with an altercation that reportedly happened immediately after the alleged robbery, police say.

Those counts include assaulting an officer, aggravated assault and firearms offences.