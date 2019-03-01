

CTV London





London police have charged a second man and laid additional charges against another in the shooting on Florence Street early Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Florence and Kellogg Lane around 1 a.m. after a 911 call reported gunshots.

One man was arrested at the scene, while another was treated in hospital for gunshot wounds.

Police now say the 39-year-old man arrested, who was previously charged with firearms offences and assaulting an officer, among others, is facing additional charges.

They include aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police say their investigation has found three males armed with a firearm, knives and a bat went to a residence and robbed the occupants.

As they were departing, police say shots were fired and one of the suspects was struck. He was later treated in hospital.

A 28-year-old London man is now charged with robbery with a firearm and breach of recognizance.

He is in custody following a court appearance on Tuesday.

The investigation continues, and police are still trying to identify the other two males involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.