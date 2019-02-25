

CTV London





London police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Florence Street near Kellogg Lane.

Police received a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. Monday reporting gunshots being heard in the area.

On arrival, police say a man was arrested and a firearm was recovered. The male was being held in custody.

A man suffering multiple gunshot wounds also reportedly took himself to hospital, where he was treated and released.

Officials say there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.