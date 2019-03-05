

London police have arrested a third suspect in connection with a shooting in the east end just over a week ago.

Officials say a 38-year-old London man was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police say they are continuing to search for a third robbery suspect.

The arrest follows charges laid against two other men arrested in connection with the incident in the early morning hours of Feb. 25.

According to investigators, three men armed with a firearms, knives and a bat went to a home and robbed the occupants, then as they departed shots were fired. One person was injured.

A 28-year-old London man had previously been charged with robbery with a firearm and breach of recognizance.

While a 39-year-old has been charged with firearms offences, assaulting an officer, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers.