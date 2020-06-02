LONDON, ONT. -- Police have charged five London residents after two loaded handguns and roughly $20,000 worth of equipment were seized last week.

Police say over the last few months, storage containers and trucks were broken into and some items were stolen.

Last Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant at an address on Pinehurst Place in the Masonville area and a duffel bag containing a loaded 9mm handgun was thrown from within the residence, landing in the backyard.

A second loaded 9mm gun was found in the trunk of a car in the driveway.

Five people ranging in age from 19 to 41-years-old are facing numerous charges.

All five are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.