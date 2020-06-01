LONDON, ONT. -- London police are looking for a person who allegedly tried to convince a teenage girl to get into his car last week.

Police say around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a man driving in a red four-door sedan approached a 14-year-old girl while she was sitting in a bus shelter in the area of Adelaide Street and Huron Street.

Police say the man told her to get into his vehicle.

She ran towards a fast-food restaurant and called police.

The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Adelaide Street.

The driver is described as Black, approximately 30-years-old and bald and spoke with an accent.

He was wearing a red shirt at the time.

Contact London police if you have any information.