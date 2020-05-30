LONDON, ON -- London Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 2006 red Honda Civic, with license plate CLAS 796.

Police say the driver was involved in a hit and run earlier today. The vehicle was last seen around 2:30 this afternoon, in the area of Dundas Street and Wavell Street.

Through the course of the investigation police learned that a child was in the vehicle at the time of the collision. The child has since been located safely with no injuries.

The vehicle and driver are still outstanding. Police say there is no risk to public safety.

A command center was set up during this investigation in the parking lot of the East London Public Library, but has since cleared.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com