LONDON, ONT -- Oxford County OPP are analyzing video surveillance in the hopes of identifying suspects after a vehicle was torched in Ingersoll.

Police and fire crews were called to an address on Samnah Crescent around 2 a.m. Friday after unknown people were see fleeing from the area following the sound of broken glass and an explosion.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames by the time police and fire crews arrived.

The fire destroyed most of the vehicle according to police.

Police have video surveillance but anyone with any information is asked to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.