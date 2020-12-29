MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT -- The Thames Valley District School Board announced five new COVID-19 cases in area schools on December 27th and the December 28th

The schools involved include:

• Glen Cairn Public School

• Locke’s Public School

• London Central Secondary School

• HB Beal Secondary School

• White Oaks Public School

You can find the full list of active COVID-19 cases posted to the TVDSB website here.

Officials say all staff, parents and guardians of affected school communities were immediately notified.

The health unit continues to investigate close contacts in order to follow-up with testing advice. Anyone who is not contacted is not considered to be at risk.

Meanwhile the Catholic board currently lists five active cases at in the London and surrounding area.

• 1 active case at St. Michael, London

• 3 active case at St. Anne's, St. Thomas

• 1 active case at Monsignor JH O'Neil, Tillsonburg

You can find the list of active COVID-19 cases posted to the LDCSB here.