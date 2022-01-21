First-timers still coming in for vax - that's good news say health officials

A COVID-19 vaccination pop up clinic at the police college in Aylmer, Jan. 21, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News) A COVID-19 vaccination pop up clinic at the police college in Aylmer, Jan. 21, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

London Top Stories