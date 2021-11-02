First snow arrives in Midwestern Ontario

Wingham, Ont. -

The first snow, for many in Midwestern Ontario, arrived Tuesday morning.

Snow was spotted in areas stretching from Wingham, up to Owen Sound, Ont..

It was covering the roads, creating some slick early morning driving conditions in places like Durham and Kincardine.

In other spots, like Wingham, there wasn’t quite enough snow to cover the grass.

More snow is expected throughout the week across the region.

