LONDON
London

    • First responders honoured for bravery in Teeple Terrace collapse

    35 London firefighters were recognized for their efforts in the 2020 Teeple terrace building collapse at a ceremony in Toronto on June 17, 2024. (Source: Retired London Fire District Chief, Kevin Culbertson) 35 London firefighters were recognized for their efforts in the 2020 Teeple terrace building collapse at a ceremony in Toronto on June 17, 2024. (Source: Retired London Fire District Chief, Kevin Culbertson)
    Share

    Several London first responders have been honoured for their heroism on the job.

    The 2023 Ontario medals for bravery awards were handed out in Toronto Monday night — honouring those who risk their lives to save others.

    A total of 35 London firefighters were recognized for their efforts in the 2020 Teeple terrace building collapse.

    Four London police officers were also honoured for their assistance during the collapse four years ago.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News