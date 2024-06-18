First responders honoured for bravery in Teeple Terrace collapse
Several London first responders have been honoured for their heroism on the job.
The 2023 Ontario medals for bravery awards were handed out in Toronto Monday night — honouring those who risk their lives to save others.
A total of 35 London firefighters were recognized for their efforts in the 2020 Teeple terrace building collapse.
Four London police officers were also honoured for their assistance during the collapse four years ago.
