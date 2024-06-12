First of 4 built-in-London, Ont. armoured vehicles heading overseas to assist Ukrainian troops
The first four of 50 new Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSV) built in London, Ont. are on their way to Europe.
Members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be trained to use them this summer in their fight against Russia.
Ottawa is donating the vehicles built by General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) as part of a $650 million promise over three years Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in September of 2023.
“Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine is also an attack on the right of all nations to choose their own future. Ukraine must win this war – and Ukraine can count on Canada’s support until its victory,' said Minister of National Defence Bill Blair in a statement.
"Canada is proud to be providing Ukraine with a new fleet of state-of-the-art armoured vehicles to protect its brave military personnel. I thank all the workers in London, Ontario who built these vehicles for Ukraine’s Armed Forces,” he added.
Blair wasn't on hand Wednesday afternoon in London for a media event with GDLS officials, but was represented by London North MP Peter Fragiskatos and London West MP Arielle Kayabaga.
“General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada is proud to support Canada’s Armoured Combat Support Vehicles donation to Ukraine," said Jason Alejandro Monahan, GDLS vice-president and general manager.
"General Dynamics has produced light armoured vehicles for Canada and its allies for over 47 years. These London-made vehicles sustain a cross-Canada supply chain of over 600 suppliers, and support thousands of well-paying middle class Canadian jobs,” he added.
The donation of the ACSVs is part of $4 billion for Ukraine's military and an overall $14 billion in total assistance for the country from the federal government.
More to come
