First court appearance in four years for Boris Panovski

Boris Panovski made his first court appearance in a Goderich, Ont. courtroom, since being granted a new trial.

The 77-year-old appeared via video for a judicial pre-trial after having his first degree murder charge overturned by Ontario’s highest court in December.

Panovski was convicted in July 2018, of shooting and killing Don Frigo on Sept. 13, 2014 at the Hullett Wildlife Area, north of Clinton.

During a two month long trial, Panovski maintained his innocence and appealed his conviction as soon as he could.

The judge’s “unfair” charge to the jury ultimately earned him a new trial, which could start as early as this year.

Panovski has been behind bars since being arrested at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport in 2014 after fleeing to Macedonia one day after the shooting.