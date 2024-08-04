LONDON
London

    • Remains of 7-year-old girl located in Thames River

    Anna Bielli (Submitted) Anna Bielli (Submitted)
    Four days after a seven-year-old girl fell into the Thames River, searchers located a child's remains this afternoon.

    No expense was spared in the search for Anna Bielli, who went into the river near Adelaide and Kipps Lane where her family lives. Police helicopters, water search and rescue teams, and more, have been combing the area since her disappearance on Thursday evening. 

    At around 1:00 p.m. members of the London Police Service and London Fire Department located the remains of a child in the area of Perth and University Drive which are believed to be the remains of Bielli.

    Police are expected to release more information later this afternoon.

