Firefighters tackle blaze in Aylmer

Fire crews in Aylmer attended the scene of a massive blaze on Talbot Street Monday night.

Police reported the structure fire just after 9 p.m.

Officers closed down Talbot Street East from John Street to King Street, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

At the time of publication, no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

—Vidoe source: Jarrett Medeiros and Cody Colfax