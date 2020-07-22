LONDON, ONT. -- A dream come true for a Syrian refugee family went up in smoke as flames ripped through their newly opened west London takeout restaurant Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to Damascus House at 312 Commissioners Rd. W. and Andover Drive after the lunch hour when a fire broke out in the kitchen.

The owner, Rasool Alabrach, tells CTV News, he tried to put the fire out himself but the fire extinguisher he had on hand did not work.

Those inside the small restaurant managed to get themselves out.

London Fire Department Platoon Chief Colin Shewell said two people were assessed by paramedics, one of whom was taken to hospital for unknown injuries.

The fire department says the fire was contained to a small area and damage is estimated at $75,000.

The cause and source have not yet been determined. A fire investigator remained on scene Wednesday afternoon.

Staff and customers in the adjoning stores in the Westmount Plaza were evacuated while crews worked to knock down the fire.

Alabrach and his family fled war-torn Syria eight years ago and sought refuge in Canada. They moved to London in 2016, with Alabrach working several part-time jobs in that time.

They had just opened the restaurant on Friday to great fanfare, with Mayor Ed Holder and a number of other dignitaries on hand to cut the ribbon.

Great job by fire crews to knock down and contain fire at plaza on Commissioners Rd W. Crews are clearing and fire investigator requested. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/z4RlySnGkk — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) July 22, 2020