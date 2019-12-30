LONDON, ONTARIO -- A large two-level parking garage sustained damage after a large fire overnight, police are dubbing ‘suspicious.’

It took place next to a high-rise apartment building at 750 Kipps Lane, in London’s northeast end.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene about 3:50 a.m.

A small SUV was destroyed in the blaze. It was being guarded by police Monday morning. Yellow police tape also surrounded the vehicle.

London police say its street crime unit has taken over the case.

There is no damage estimate but the normally grey concrete pillars and ceiling of the northeast corner of the basement level of the garage are black and charred.

There were no injuries.