LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the London’s west end Friday evening.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. crews were called to a home on Woodward Avenue at Riverside Drive.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke in the kitchen. Officials say the cause was an unattended pot on the stove.

Three children were in the home at the time but they managed to escape after hearing a smoke alarm.

They were treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation and no one was transported to hospital.

Damage is estimated at around $75,000.