Cooking fire causes $75,000 damage to London home
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 11:03AM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 28, 2019 11:11AM EST
Firefighters attended a house blaze on Woodward Avenue in London, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Taylor Choma / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the London’s west end Friday evening.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. crews were called to a home on Woodward Avenue at Riverside Drive.
When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke in the kitchen. Officials say the cause was an unattended pot on the stove.
Three children were in the home at the time but they managed to escape after hearing a smoke alarm.
They were treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation and no one was transported to hospital.
Damage is estimated at around $75,000.