Fire in Elgin County deemed not suspicious
Shortly after 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Elgin County OPP and fire services attended a structure fire at an address on Ron McNeil Line in Springfield.
Ron McNeil Line was closed between Inverness Street and Springfield Road, but has since reopened.
The fire is not being treated as suspicious.
No further details are available at this time.
