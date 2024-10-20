LONDON
London

    • Fire in Elgin County deemed not suspicious

    Elgin County OPP and fire services attended a structure fire at an address on Ron McNeil Line in Springfield on Oct. 19, 2024. (Source: Facebook) Elgin County OPP and fire services attended a structure fire at an address on Ron McNeil Line in Springfield on Oct. 19, 2024. (Source: Facebook)
    Share

    Shortly after 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Elgin County OPP and fire services attended a structure fire at an address on Ron McNeil Line in Springfield.

    Ron McNeil Line was closed between Inverness Street and Springfield Road, but has since reopened.

    The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

    No further details are available at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News