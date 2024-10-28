Perfect weekend for the London Knights

The London Knights completed a three game, three win-weekend.

Landon Sim had two goals to lead the visiting London Knights to a 5-2 win over the Sarnia Sting.

Evan Van Gorp, Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan also scored for the Knights who are now 8-4 on the season, and outshot the hosts 40-23.

Easton Wainwright and Casey Bridgewater scored for the Sting who are 6-4-1-3.