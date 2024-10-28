LONDON
London

    • Perfect weekend for the London Knights

    The London Knights celebrate after defeating Sarnia 5-2 on Sunday Oct. 27, 2024. (Source: Josh Mailloux Photography/X) The London Knights celebrate after defeating Sarnia 5-2 on Sunday Oct. 27, 2024. (Source: Josh Mailloux Photography/X)
    The London Knights completed a three game, three win-weekend.

    Landon Sim had two goals to lead the visiting London Knights to a 5-2 win over the Sarnia Sting.

    Evan Van Gorp, Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan also scored for the Knights who are now 8-4 on the season, and outshot the hosts 40-23.

    Easton Wainwright and Casey Bridgewater scored for the Sting  who are 6-4-1-3.

