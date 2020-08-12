Advertisement
Fire crews save two dogs from morning house fire
Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020 8:33AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 12, 2020 9:57AM EDT
Fire crews complete searches of a home on Gatewood Road following a morning fire. (London Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT -- London firefighters are on scene of a structure fire in the Huron and Adelaide Street area.
The London fire Department reported the fire at Gatewood Road on twitter around 8:15 a.m.
As of 8:45 a.m. the fire was reported under control and no injuries have been reported.
Firefighters managed to rescue two dogs that were in the home during the time of the fire.
A fire inspector has been called in to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
A damage estimate has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story, more to come…