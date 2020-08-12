LONDON, ONT -- London firefighters are on scene of a structure fire in the Huron and Adelaide Street area.

The London fire Department reported the fire at Gatewood Road on twitter around 8:15 a.m.

As of 8:45 a.m. the fire was reported under control and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters managed to rescue two dogs that were in the home during the time of the fire.

A fire inspector has been called in to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

A damage estimate has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story, more to come…