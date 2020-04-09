LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to frequent the London region.

Daniel Goulden Is described as a Caucasian male, 35 years of age, 5'8"(173cm), 150lbs (68kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his right arm, back, and both ankles.

Goulden is serving a sentence for Weapons Trafficking, Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Weapon, Being Unlawfully at Large, and Operate Motor Vehicle While Disqualified.

He is known to frequent areas across southwestern Ontario including the Region of Waterloo, Perth County, Huron County, London-Middlesex, and Oxford County.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.