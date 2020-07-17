LONDON, ONT. -- Firefighters were called to Western’s Althouse College around 8:45 a.m. Friday after reports of smoke in the auditorium.

On arrival, crews reportedly found smoke, but no fire.

Roofing work was being done when the smoke was reported and the alarm was activated manually so firefighters could ensure no fire had started.

No damage was reported.

Althouse College houses the Faculty of Education at Western University.