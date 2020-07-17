Advertisement
Fire crews respond after smoke detected at Althouse College
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 8:52AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 17, 2020 12:58PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Firefighters were called to Western’s Althouse College around 8:45 a.m. Friday after reports of smoke in the auditorium.
On arrival, crews reportedly found smoke, but no fire.
Roofing work was being done when the smoke was reported and the alarm was activated manually so firefighters could ensure no fire had started.
No damage was reported.
Althouse College houses the Faculty of Education at Western University.
Correction:
An earlier version of this article indicated electrical work was the cause of the smoke, it was in fact, roofing work.