

CTV London





Two dogs are safe after a fire broke out at a home in London's east end on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to 364 Hale Street, in the area of Highbury Avenue and Trafalgar Street, shortly after noon after receiving several 911 calls about a house fire.

The residents were able to get themselves safely out of the residence, but fire crews were told that two dogs were still inside the home.

Fortunately, the dogs were quickly located and removed safely from the home.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement, but was quickly brought under control by firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.