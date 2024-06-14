Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
OPP are looking for a federal offender known to visit southern Ontario.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
Robertson is described as 37-year-old white man, about 6' tall, 176 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said he has tribal art tattoos on his left arm, and a clover on the right side of his neck.
Robertson’s sentence includes
- Armed Robbery (Knife)
- Robbery with Violence
- Robbery x2
- Possession of a Weapon
- Flight from Police
- Dangerous Operations of a vehicle x2
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Theft Under $5000.00 x2
- Fail to Comply with a Court Order
According to police, the offender is known to frequent the Hamilton, Brantford, Niagara Falls, London, Tillsonburg, Woodstock, Essex County and Simcoe Ontario.
Anyone having contact with Robertson, or who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.
