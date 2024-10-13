Last minute goal gives London Knights third straight win
With under a minute to go, Evan Van Gorp wanted to sneak in an extra tally on the scoreboard.
The London Knights forward scored with 54 seconds left, as the Knights beat Guelph 5-1 Saturday at Canada Life Place.
After starting the season 1-3, the Knights began to get some of their NHL draft picks back in their lineup this week, and it has translated to victories.
That includes Easton Cowan who scored for the second consecutive game, extending his point streak to 39 consecutive games, dating back to last season.
William Nicholl scored twice for the Knights while PJ Fagan scored his first career goal in the Ontario Hockey League.
Teams are only allowed to dress three overage players and the Knights currently have a log jam in that spot.
With Jacob Julien and Landon Sim looking like locks to make the team, goalie Owen Willmore and defenceman Alec Leonard have been taking turns getting into the lineup.
Willmore had his number called Saturday and responded with a 27 save performance.
The Knights will announce their 2024-2025 leadership group Wednesday, and then host Saginaw on Friday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands of miles from home, Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
Court untangles 'bizarre mess' that allowed Vancouver duplex owner to pay off mortgage after foreclosure, sale
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
Ottawa bylaw officer struck by driver after altercation in ByWard Market
The woman was taken to hospital with stable injuries, paramedics say.
Liberals announce new campaign director amid new push to oust Trudeau
The Liberal Party has named Andrew Bevan as its new national campaign director for the next federal election. The announcement comes as party continues to face lagging polls and as party leader Justin Trudeau is facing new pressure to step aside.
Severe weather has some snowbirds leaving Florida, others battening down the hatches
When Julie Riddell and her husband, Gerry, bought their Fort Myers, Fla., vacation property in 2009, it didn't cross their mind that they might be buying in a hurricane-prone area.
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to 'go back home to Mommy' to 'get the hell knocked out of her,' his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators.
'Terrifier 3' slashes 'Joker' to take No. 1 at the box office, Trump film 'The Apprentice' fizzles
The choices on the movie marquee this weekend included Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, a film about Donald Trump, a 'Saturday Night Live' origin story and even Pharrell Williams as a Lego. In the end, all were trounced by an ax-wielding clown.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.