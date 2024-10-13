Last minute goal gives London Knights third straight win

With under a minute to go, Evan Van Gorp wanted to sneak in an extra tally on the scoreboard.

The London Knights forward scored with 54 seconds left, as the Knights beat Guelph 5-1 Saturday at Canada Life Place.

After starting the season 1-3, the Knights began to get some of their NHL draft picks back in their lineup this week, and it has translated to victories.

That includes Easton Cowan who scored for the second consecutive game, extending his point streak to 39 consecutive games, dating back to last season.

William Nicholl scored twice for the Knights while PJ Fagan scored his first career goal in the Ontario Hockey League.

Teams are only allowed to dress three overage players and the Knights currently have a log jam in that spot.

With Jacob Julien and Landon Sim looking like locks to make the team, goalie Owen Willmore and defenceman Alec Leonard have been taking turns getting into the lineup.

Willmore had his number called Saturday and responded with a 27 save performance.

The Knights will announce their 2024-2025 leadership group Wednesday, and then host Saginaw on Friday.