Three arrests made in connection to shooting investigation: LPS
The London Police Service (LPS) has arrested three people in the early morning of Saturday following a shooting investigation.
On Saturday, just after midnight, police said three people went to a home on Sanders Street. One suspect allegedly knocked on the door and said they were looking for a man who lives in the home.
Officers said when the man came to the door, the suspects began arguing with him. One of the suspects then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot towards the victim.
The bullet did not hit the victim but caused damage inside the home.
No injuries were sustained. The LPS said the victim and the suspects were known to each other.
The three suspects allegedly fled the scene, and a search of the area was not successful when police arrived.
The entire interaction was caught on video, according to police. Through the investigation, all three suspects were identified.
Just before 1 a.m., the LPS found the suspect vehicle in the area of Commissioners Road West and Gordon Avenue.
Two suspects were then arrested, and police seized a handgun and loaded magazine.
Around an hour later, the third suspect was found on Gordon Avenue.
The LPS said two men and a woman, 33, 26 and 23 years old respectively, all of London, are facing weapons related charges.
