Chatham driver dead following two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich

One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., emergency services were called to the incident on Currie Road, north of Fingal Line.

Two passenger vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles was towing a trailer.

A 72-year-old Chatham driver was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver and two passengers of the other vehicle were assessed by paramedics on scene. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.