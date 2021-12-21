Fatal two-vehicle collision in Glencoe, Ont. area
The scene of a fatal crash in the Glencoe, Ont. area is seen Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious collision on Dundonald Road in the Glencoe area early Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Dundonald at CPR Drive.
Middlesex OPP say a a vehicle was travelling on Dundonald when it collided with a unoccupied backhoe in a construction area.
The vehicle then caught fire and police say the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Dundonald between Falconbridge Drive and CPR Drive is closed at this time and the public is being asked to avoid the area.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
