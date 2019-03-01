

CTV London





Police are investigating after a snowmobile crash on Thursday night that claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.

OPP and paramedics were called to an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail north of Park Head Road around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a serious single-snowmobile collision.

Police say a northbound snowmobile left the trail and collided head-on with a tree.

The 37-year-old driver, from Arran-Elderslie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday in Owen Sound.