Fatal snowmobile crash in South Bruce Peninsula under investigation
A marked snowmobile trail is seen in midwestern Ontario on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 11:15AM EST
Police are investigating after a snowmobile crash on Thursday night that claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.
OPP and paramedics were called to an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail north of Park Head Road around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a serious single-snowmobile collision.
Police say a northbound snowmobile left the trail and collided head-on with a tree.
The 37-year-old driver, from Arran-Elderslie, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not yet been released.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday in Owen Sound.