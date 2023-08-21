Fatal Middlesex Centre collision claims two teens

Middlesex OPP continues to investigate a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of two teens Saturday night.

Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to a crash around 9:23 p.m. at the intersection of Ilderton Road and Wonderland Road North after a pickup truck and passenger vehicle collided.

Police say a 17-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, also 17, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since passed away as a result.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, an update on their injuries was not provided.

Ilderton Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

Those with any information or dash cam footage that could help police, are asked to call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).