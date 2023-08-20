One deceased, two sent to hospital after collision: Middlesex OPP

One person has died and two others were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle collided at a Middlesex Centre intersection on Saturday night.

According to Middlesex County OPP, at approximately 9:23 p.m. on Saturday, police, fire crews and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Ilderton Road and Wonderland Road North in Middlesex Centre.

Police said an occupant of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both drivers of the passenger vehicle and the pickup truck were transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

OPP with assistance from the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team continue to investigate.

Ilderton Road was closed between Willow Ridge Road and Richmond Street, while Wonderland Road North was closed between 10 Mile Road and 12 Mile Road while police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

Middlesex County OPP ask anyone with information or dashcam footage to call police at 1-888-310-1122.