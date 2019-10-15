One man has died and another driver was injured after a collision on Bluewater Veteran's Highway (Highway 21) near Saint Joseph, Ont.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday north of Grand Bend just south of Zurich-Hensall Road, Huron County OPP say.

According to police, a car entered the highway from a private drive into the path of a northbound transport truck that was travelling at highway speeds.

The driver of the car suffered fatal injuries while the driver of the transport truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 85-year-old Joseph O'Brien from Dashwood.

The roadway was closed for several hours for the traffic investigation and to clean up the full load of corn spilled onto the roadway and into the ditch.